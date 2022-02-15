12-year-old faces charge following school threat that canceled Valentine's Day dance in Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — The Bay Village Police Department said Tuesday that a 7th-grade student is facing a criminal charge for making a threat against students who were going to attend the Bay Middle School Valentine's Day dance.

As a result of the threat, the school canceled the dance, police said.

Police investigated the threat after being notified by the school and determined the threat to be "not credible."

According to authorities, the 12-year-old boy who allegedly made the threat will be charged with inducing panic.

Interim Superintendent Char Shryock released the following statement:

“We have a threat-assessment protocol in place. We are working closely with the Bay Village Police Department. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are always our top priority.”

No additional details were provided.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.