12-year-old girl shot in Cleveland Saturday night; police looking for shooter

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a shooting Saturday night left a 12-year-old girl injured.

Officers responded to East 93rd Street and Amesbury Avenue just before 10 p.m. for a call of shots fired, authorities said. When they arrived, they found the girl and a large group of people.

Authorities said the girl was walking by with some others when she was shot once in the shoulder. Cleveland EMS transported the 12-year-old to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Officers interviewed numerous people at the scene; "however no one appears to have seen what occurred," authorities said.

No arrests have been made.