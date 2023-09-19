14-year-old Normandy High School student suspended for bringing knife to school

A 14-year-old boy has been suspended from Normandy High School after he admitted to having a knife in his possession Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Parma Police Department, the student expressed an interest in bringing self-defense weapons to school, which led to him being questioned by the school.

While being questioned, he admitted to having a four-inch-long double-bladed knife concealed in the sheath of his boot.

The student turned the knife over to authorities. He did not threaten anyone with it or show it to anyone, police said.

He was taken into custody and released to a parent.

He has been suspended by the school.