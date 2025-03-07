15-year-old boy fatally shot in East Cleveland

The East Cleveland Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy Thursday evening.

According to Acting Chief Ken Lundy, officers responded to the 1700 block of Elwood Road just after 7 p.m. after getting a call about someone shot.

When officers arrived, they found that the teen had been shot in the jaw and had "no signs of life," Lundy said. EMS transported the teen to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution in this case. Anyone with a tip is asked to contact the East Cleveland Police Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.