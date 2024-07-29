15-year-old boy shot, killed in Cleveland's South-Collinwood neighborhood Sunday night

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 14000 block of St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland Sunday night.

According to Cleveland police, it happened right before 9 p.m. in the city's South-Collinwood neighborhood.

Police say that shots were fired from multiple vehicles into a singular vehicle. The boy was shot and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police initially said the child was 14 years old, but the Medical Examiner's Office later listed the child as 15 years old.

Detectives collected evidence from the scene and are following up on all leads.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 21.