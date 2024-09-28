15-year-old struck by Elyria police cruiser

An Elyria police officer operating a police cruiser with activated overhead lights struck a 15-year-old boy who ran across West Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Elyria Police Department.

The condition of the teenager is unknown.

According to police, EPD responded to a car accident at the intersection of West Avenue and 11th Street.

Police say a Silver 2019 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on West Avenue at high speeds and the driver lost control, hitting a 2017 Ford Expedition that was traveling northbound.

Two people were in the Ford during the crash and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot and headed southbound.

Other officers responded as backups to find the suspect who had fled the scene. At the same time, a 15-year-old boy —who was not involved in the car accident— was standing behind the Honda, police said.

Police say the teenager ran across West Avenue and was struck by an officer who was operating a cruiser with activated overhead lights.

The teenager was transported to University Hospitals by ambulance, police said. His condition is currently unknown.

According to the department, the officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave due to department policy.

The accident is under investigation and will be turned over to the Elyria Law Director's Office, as well as the officer's body and dash camera footage, police said.

EPD says more information will be released once it is available.

Authorities say the driver of the initial car accident has not been found, but an investigation is ongoing.