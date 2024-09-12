15th Annual African American Women's Walk and Expo kicks off this Saturday

CLEVELAND — Making their way down the sidewalk at Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Center on Wednesday, a group of energized walkers sort out the final details for this year’s African American Women’s Wellness Walk and Expo.

“This is our way to help lift other women,” Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition Executive Director Yvonka Hall said.

15 years ago, Hall said she participated in an event similar to this one but wanted to take the conversation further.

“We never had a way to actually come together as one,” Hall explained.

That’s when Hall said she felt encouraged to create this safe space in hopes of using difficult moments in her life to raise awareness when it comes to women’s health.

“My mom was murdered on September 14, 1974, in the Kinsman area, and so because she was a victim of domestic violence,” said Hall, “we take that mission very seriously.”

Hall said one of the reasons is that domestic violence can lead to higher instances of other illnesses.

“We can’t just talk about domestic violence. We have to talk about everything that disproportionately impacts African American women, and this is our way,” Hall said.

A way that gives insight to women like Charmaine Jordan-Payton, African American Women’s Wellness Walk and Expo Co-chair, who wants to learn more about her health after watching others struggle.

“My family and I have experienced significant loss of the women in our family due to different diseases like diabetes, asthma, heart attack, so for me, it’s about educating our community,” Jordan-Payton said.

Samario Ford, the Environmental Justice and Event Coordinator, is working to bring this event to life and he says it’s inspiring for him, too.

“Just seeing all the women come out and getting active, it really just gets me going,” Ford said.

The event will take place at Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Center in Cleveland on Saturday from 7:30-10:30 a.m.