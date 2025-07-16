16 people indicted for $2.6 million money order scam at various Ohio Walmarts

Sixteen people were indicted on various charges for a $2.6 million money order scheme at different Walmart locations across Ohio between 2019 and 2024, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.

According to O'Malley, from December 2019 to January 2024, the 16 people would buy money orders ranging from $1,000 to up to $5,000 at Walmart, deposit the money remotely and later return the money orders to Walmart to get a full refund.

The individuals, who range in age from 25 to 37, were charged with the following:



Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Conspiracy

Aggravated Theft of One Million Five Hundred Thousand or More

Telecommunications Fraud

Receiving Stolen Property

Money Laundering

Aggravated Theft

Grand Theft

O'Malley said the scam happened at over 100 Walmart locations across more than 60 counties in Ohio, as well as multiple states.

Out of those stores, the following were in Cuyahoga County:



1000 Brookpark Road, Cleveland

3400 Steelyard Drive, Cleveland

24801 Brookpark Road, North Olmsted

8303 West Ridgewood Drive, Parma

1868 Warrensville Center Road, South Euclid

8585 Pearl Road, Strongsville

“I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service for their tremendous work investigating this case,” said O'Malley. “It never ceases to amaze me how creative criminals can be when it comes to stealing money.”