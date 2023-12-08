16-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Springfield Township; 17-year-old suspect in custody

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized late Thursday night and remains in critical condition after being shot by a 17-year-old in Springfield Township.

According to Springfield Township Police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Waterloo Road.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody on a charge of felonious assault shortly after officers responded to the scene. Both the 16 and 17-year-olds attend Akron Public Schools.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting; it remains under investigation. Authorities said they will release further details when they become available.

Police contacted the school district about the shooting. The district will offer support services to students in need, authorities said.