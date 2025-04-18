16-year-old Buchtel CLC student arrested after allegedly assaulting a teacher and another student

A 16-year-old student at Buchtel Community Learning Center was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting a 55-year-old teacher and a 15-year-old student, according to the Akron Police Department.

At approximately 8 a.m., police said a school resource officer responded to a fight that involved two students in the girls' bathroom.

The altercation continued to escalate, which led a teacher to intervene, police said.

Police said that during the incident, the 16-year-old struck both the teacher and a fellow student in the head with the Stanley.

Both of the victims sustained injuries, and the teacher was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault and Disorderly Conduct, police said.

“The Akron Police Department takes incidents involving school violence seriously and continues to work closely with Akron Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff,” said Akron Lieutenant Michael Murphy.

News 5 Reporter Bob Jones previously reported on Akron teachers raising concerns over violence in schools.

