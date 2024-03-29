16-year-old robbed at gunpoint near Brush High School

LYNDHURST, Ohio — Some in a Lyndhurst neighborhood said they’re on edge after a 16-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint near Brush High School recently. It happened in broad daylight on Farnhurst Rd on March 18.

Surveillance video of the incident showed a brown Buick LaCrosse pullover ahead of the teen as he was walking shortly before 6 p.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in Cleveland.

“I was just walking, listening to my music and then the dude pulled over,” the teen told dispatchers in a 911 call. “They had a mask on, he hopped out the car like, ‘Give me everything.’”

The video showed a masked suspect pointing a gun at the teen and demanding his Beats headphones, Canada Goose jacket and iPhone. After taking the belongings, the suspect then took off in the car.

The teen was not injured, but the incident has caused some neighbors along Farnhurst Road to question their own safety.

“It’s very scary, definitely makes me uncomfortable and I’m not at ease at all,” said neighbor Tenisha, who declined to share her last name.

She lives several doors down from where the armed robbery happened and told News 5 that the incident was steps away from an elementary school bus stop. Her own children and grandchildren also frequent the stretch of road where the teen was robbed, including a daughter close to the same age.

“[It’s] to the point where you don’t even feel safe with her even going there. It’s time for a change of scenery,” Tenisha said.

Lyndhurst Police said the teen did the right thing by handing over his belongings without a fight.

“There’s nothing worth losing your life over. He did what he was supposed to… he walked away uninjured,” said Detective Lt. Michael Scipione.

He said violent incidents like this are rare in the city, but criminals, in general, appear to be becoming increasingly bold.

“I think what we’re facing now in Northeast Ohio is - crimes are becoming more brazen. There’s a lack of respect,” Lt. Scipione said.

Tenisha said a brazen lack of respect was making her consider moving.

“Things happen everywhere. But right now, I just don’t feel comfortable, especially [with things happening in] broad daylight at 6 p.m. at the corner; I’m not comfortable at all,” she said.

Police are still looking for a suspect and the stolen Buick LaCrosse. If you have any information about the incident, contact Lyndhurst Police Detective Bureau at 440-442-1234.