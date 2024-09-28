Watch Now
16-year-old taken into custody after showing fake firearm at West Geauga football game

No one was harmed or injured
Posted

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody for waving a fake firearm at a West Geauga High School football game Friday night, according to the Chester Township Police Department.

No one was harmed or injured.

Police say law enforcement responded to the situation and ensured the student's safety.

Authorities say officers verified that the weapon was not real and did not pose a danger to the public.

According to police, the teenager is not a West Geauga student and not a resident of Chester Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

