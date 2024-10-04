17-year-old arrested for Coventry carjacking; 2 suspects still on the loose

A teen from Cleveland is behind bars for carjacking a 51-year-old man at a gas station in Coventry Township Wednesday, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Two other men who were accomplices during the robbery are still on the lam, and authorities are looking for them.

The carjacking happened at the Sheetz gas station on West Waterloo Road.

The sheriff's office said the victim was drying his car off when the teen and two other men pulled up next to him in a stolen car. The trio, who were wearing masks and armed with guns, got out and demanded the man's keys and shoes.

After robbing him, they piled into the victim's car and drove off but stopped at a gas station on Lover's Lane in Akron. Akron police officers caught up with the trio at another gas station in the city. When officers approached the stolen vehicle, the trio ran off.

A teen, later identified as the driver, was caught during a foot pursuit, authorities said. A gun believed to have been used in the robbery was found in the stolen vehicle.

Authorities said the 17-year-old suspect was transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the carjacking or the whereabouts of the other two men to contact detectives at 330-643-2131.