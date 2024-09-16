Watch Now
19-year-old man fatally shot in Coventry Township by security guard, sheriff's office says

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Coventry Township early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of S. Arlington Road around 2 a.m.

Deputies responded after shots were heard at the "location where an event was being held earlier in the evening," the sheriff's office said.

According to authorities, "as event security personnel was ejecting a patron from the event, a security guard fired a shot and struck a 19-year-old male in the chest."

A friend of the victim drove the 19-year-old to the Akron General Health and Wellness Center emergency room for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injury.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

The sheriff's office said a search warrant executed in Wayne County resulted in the recovery of a vehicle and handgun.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 330-643-2181.

