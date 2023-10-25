19-year-old man shot at gas station on Cleveland's East Side

Cleveland Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday afternoon on the border of the city's Glenville and Forest Hills neighborhoods.

It happened at a gas station in the 11100 block of St. Clair Avenue.

Police told News 5 that 19-year-old Kareem Dotson had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A News 5 photographer said a body could be seen down between gas pumps. Police put down more than 40 evidence markers.

A witness told News 5 that they heard multiple gunshots from a rifle, and it sounded like "Desert Storm."

No further details were immediately available.