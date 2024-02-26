Watch Now
2:30 PM: Cuyahoga County authorities holding news conference about November crime spree involving 2 men

News 5 Cleveland
From left to right: U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Feb 26, 2024
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to ask for the public's help locating two men involved in a crime spree last November.

You can watch the news conference in the player below:

Details about the crimes, as well as the suspects, will be announced during the news conference.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley will be joined by Crime Strategies Unit Supervisor Ryan Bokoch, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot and Patricia Meehan from Crime Stoppers.

