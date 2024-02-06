2 adults, 2 kids taken to hospital after Brunswick fire

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A family of four was rushed to the hospital after a fire ripped through their home in Brunswick.

Fire crews were called to a house along Nancy Circle around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials confirmed the property did not have working smoke detectors.

Neighbors reported hearing loud screams for help and spotted flames shooting from the windows.

Two adults and two children managed to exit through the back door and get to safety, according to the Brunswick Fire Chief.

An adult man was flown to an area hospital for treatment, and an adult woman and two children were taken by ambulance.

Fire officials say it appears the fire started near the front porch and foyer area.

There is extensive damage.

The family’s cat was killed.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

