2 adults, 4 children taken to hospital after car crashes in Twinsburg Township

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash involving three adults and four children that happened Saturday morning.

According to authorities, it happened around 7 a.m. on I-480 in Twinsburg Township.

All seven people were traveling in a 2007 Nissan Altima when the driver lost control, and the vehicle rolled over.

One adult was flown to Hillcrest Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A second adult and the four children, ages 5 to 7 years old, were taken to Akron Children's Hospital. The third adult was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was released.