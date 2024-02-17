Watch Now
2 adults, 4 children taken to hospital after car crashes in Twinsburg Township

Third adult involved in crash not injured
Posted at 9:28 AM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 09:28:32-05

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash involving three adults and four children that happened Saturday morning.

According to authorities, it happened around 7 a.m. on I-480 in Twinsburg Township.

All seven people were traveling in a 2007 Nissan Altima when the driver lost control, and the vehicle rolled over.

One adult was flown to Hillcrest Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A second adult and the four children, ages 5 to 7 years old, were taken to Akron Children's Hospital. The third adult was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was released.

