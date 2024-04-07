2 cars crash into building early Sunday morning on Cleveland's East Side

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash in which two SUVs struck a local business early Sunday morning near East 139th Street and Kinsman Road.

This crash happened around 2 a.m., according to CPD.

The building owner told News 5 that a Dodge SUV was turning onto Kinsman Road from East 139th Street when a Honda Pilot heading west struck the back of the vehicle. The collision caused both vehicles to smash through the front of Kyrie's Kafe.

The Dodge driver was uninjured, while the two Honda occupants sustained injuries, the extent of which is currently unknown, the owner said.

Crews removed the Dodge from the scene and towed it away, but the Honda is still in place. A structural engineer has been called out to determine if the Honda is holding up the building or if it can be safely removed without further damage to the structure.

It's unclear if anyone is facing charges at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

According to the building owner, Kyrie's Kafe opened last month.