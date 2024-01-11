2 cars recovered after multiple vandalized, stolen from Infiniti car dealerships

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Hopeful news is on the horizon for Infiniti of Beachwood after reporting three stolen cars and one damaged car from their dealership.

This comes after Chief Operating Officer Tim Roussell said multiple cars had been vandalized or stolen between Infiniti of Beachwood and Airport Infiniti in Brookpark.

“I mean, this came in on Monday to have about five cars, five vehicles, either vandalized or stolen from the property,” Roussell said.

Now, Roussell said two have been recovered, and he hopes the same for the additional cars.

“I believe they recovered two of them already,” said Roussell.

According to an investigative report from Beachwood Police, the incident happened early Saturday morning.

Detectives used surveillance video from the city’s traffic cameras to find a White Dodge Durango SUV and three stolen Infinitis traveling Southbound on Enterprise onto Chagrin Boulevard and then eventually onto I-271.

In addition to the three cars being stolen, another was found on the lot with a broken sunroof.

“We have all the keys to the cars, so whoever is stealing these vehicles does not need the key. They can electronically access the onboard computer of the car in some form or fashion, and they can reproduce the electronic key,” said Roussell.

The report indicates the White Dodge Durango did not have a license plate displayed, nor could the camera footage assist with identifying the thieves.

But, Roussell said other means of technology have helped with locating two of the vehicles.

“For infinity, they have a great app for your phone,” said Roussell. “It's a great thing that you can download the app to your phone, you know, where it's at all times.”

As detectives work to find the remaining cars, Roussell said they plan to upgrade their security by blocking the lot off, placing more electronic devices and tracking units in their vehicles, which will mean more costs.

However, Roussell said he’s grateful the outcome is better than what could have happened.

“This isn't something that just happened yesterday. I just have to be the victim at this dealership,” said Roussell. “There's a lot of cars out here and, you know, we just, we just have to be a little bit more security conscious.”

We reached out to law enforcement at Beachwood and Brookpark, and Brookpark Police told News 5 that more information will be available Thursday morning.