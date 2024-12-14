2 cats die in Geauga County apartment fire

Two cats died in an apartment fire in the city of Chardon in Geauga County Friday evening, according to the Chardon Fire Department.

The fire department says they received a call for an active, working structure fire at Maple Ridge Apartments on the 500 block of Water Street.

According to the department, one apartment on the second floor was involved in the fire. There were no injuries because the apartment's occupants were not home at the time of the fire.

One person was transported to the hospital for a non-fire-related medical issue, but two cats died in the fire, the fire department said.

The following fire departments responded to the scene:



Kirtland

Concord

Munson

Hambden

Geauga Fire Investigation Unit

The Burton Fire Department ran squad calls for Chardon FD during the fire.

Officials say the fire displaced tenants in about eight apartments, and the Red Cross has been called to help with those residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown.