2 charged after fight breaks out at middle school basketball game: officer treated for cut on the face

Two people are facing criminal charges after a fight erupted during a middle school basketball game Thursday night, sending a police officer to the hospital with a cut on his face.
According to Canton police, officers were trying to restore order after the fight broke out during the game at the STEAMM Academy at Hartford Middle School.
One officer was injured when a 24-year-old Canton Township man attempted to gouge the officer's eyes out during the chaotic scene, according to a criminal complaint filed in Canton Municipal Court.
The officer who sustained a cut on his face during the altercation was released from the hospital after receiving treatment.
According to the complaint, the man also tried to take an unspecified weapon and other items from the officer's belt. Despite multiple commands to put his hands behind his back, the man resisted arrest.
The man faces charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and obstructing official business.
A 33-year-old woman was charged with aggravated riot, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.
The criminal complaint also said the woman attempted to incite the crowd during the game. Despite several requests and orders to leave the scene, police said she refused to comply. Instead, she started yelling, screaming, and cursing at officers.
The 24-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital after he complained of not feeling well and requested treatment for a head injury. However, a police report says he argued with hospital staff and officers, refusing both medical treatment and an interview with a sergeant.
Canton City Schools released the following statement about the matter
District issues statement after fight breaks out:
"On Thursday evening, tensions escalated near the end of a middle school basketball game, leading to verbal and physical confrontations. As a school district, we are deeply disappointed by what transpired, which disrupted the event and created an unsafe environment for our students, staff, and families.
We want to be clear that the district has a strict no-tolerance policy regarding fighting or any behavior that compromises the safety and well-being of our school community. Our top priorities are the safety and security of our students, staff, fans, and guests. We are committed to ensuring that all of our events, whether athletic or otherwise, provide a safe, respectful, and positive experience for everyone involved.
An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. We are thoroughly reviewing video footage from the game and are speaking to witnesses to gather all the facts. Anyone found to be involved in inappropriate conduct will face disciplinary action in accordance with district policies.
We take these matters very seriously and will continue to work diligently to ensure that our schools remain a place where respect, sportsmanship, and kindness are upheld.
Thank you for your understanding and support as we work through this situation."