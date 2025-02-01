2 charged after fight breaks out at middle school basketball game: officer treated for cut on the face

Two people are facing criminal charges after a fight erupted during a middle school basketball game Thursday night, sending a police officer to the hospital with a cut on his face.

According to Canton police, officers were trying to restore order after the fight broke out during the game at the STEAMM Academy at Hartford Middle School.

One officer was injured when a 24-year-old Canton Township man attempted to gouge the officer's eyes out during the chaotic scene, according to a criminal complaint filed in Canton Municipal Court.

The officer who sustained a cut on his face during the altercation was released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

According to the complaint, the man also tried to take an unspecified weapon and other items from the officer's belt. Despite multiple commands to put his hands behind his back, the man resisted arrest.

The man faces charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and obstructing official business.

A 33-year-old woman was charged with aggravated riot, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

The criminal complaint also said the woman attempted to incite the crowd during the game. Despite several requests and orders to leave the scene, police said she refused to comply. Instead, she started yelling, screaming, and cursing at officers.

The 24-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital after he complained of not feeling well and requested treatment for a head injury. However, a police report says he argued with hospital staff and officers, refusing both medical treatment and an interview with a sergeant.

Canton City Schools released the following statement about the matter

District issues statement after fight breaks out: