2 children held hostage in Rittman SWAT incident

Two children under the age of five were held hostage in a home in Rittman on the border of Medina and Wayne County Sunday afternoon, according to Rittman Police Chief Bob Shows.

The incident began around 3 p.m. and went on until 8 p.m.

Shows said there were no injuries, but a small caliber rifer was fired out of the back window.

The two boys are back with their mother, and the suspect is in custody. Police said the suspect is not a prior criminal, but they are familiar with him.

Shows said the suspect walked out of the home peacefully at the end of the incident.

Drones, MRAPS, and breaching equipment were brought out during the incident. Medina and Wayne County officials, as well as several local chiefs, were present.

Shows told News 5 that kind of support means the world to them.