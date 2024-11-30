2 cousins injured after 'unprovoked' shooting day after Thanksgiving

The Parma Police Department is investigating what they say was an unprovoked shooting that injured two cousins Friday night in Parma.

At approximately 11:19 p.m., officers responded to the West Ridgewood area just west of Ridge Road for a report of shots fired with possible injuries, police said.

While officers were checking the area, dispatchers received a phone call from one of the victims saying both he and his cousin had been shot, police said.

The victims were walking on the north side of West Ridgewood Dr. as a 23-year-old man, who officers have now discovered is from Cleveland, was walking on the south side of West Ridgewood Dr.

Police say the 23-year-old began yelling at the cousins shortly before he allegedly fired three shots at them.

According to police, One victim, 19, was shot in his left arm, and his cousin, 18, was shot in the left thigh.

Both victims were taken to Metro Hospital's Main Campus in Cleveland to be treated. The two have non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say officers found three spent 9mm shell casings in the W. Ridgewood Dr. and Ridgewood Lakes Dr. area and were able to get a detailed description of the man after collecting evidence and witness statements.

Officials say the 23-year-old man was located shortly after at the RTA Transit Center on Day Dr.

Police say they found a 9mm handgun that was found along the path between the shooting and the RTA Transit Center, where the man was arrested.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody but has not been charged yet.

Authorities say the victims did not know the man and that the incident appears to be unprovoked.

The investigation is ongoing.