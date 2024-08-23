Watch Now
2 dead, 2 injured in Elyria crash Thursday afternoon

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Elyria and left two people injured and two dead.

According to OSHP, the crash occurred around 3:22 p.m. on State Route 57 at Griswold Road.

Troopers said a Nissan Altima was heading north on SR-57, failed to stop at a red light and collided with a Toyota Corolla that was turning east onto Griswold Road.

The Altima's driver, a 40-year-old man from Amherst, was flown to Cleveland with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown. The Altima's two passengers, Tanner Smith, 36, of Cleveland and Meghan Incorvaia, 36, of Wakeman, died at the scene, troopers said. No one in the Altima was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

The Corolla's driver, a 48-year-old man from Lorain, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

OSHP said an Elyria police officer was trying to stop the Altima just before the crash happened. No further information was given.

No charges have been filed.

