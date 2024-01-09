2 dead after Mansfield shooting

Mansfield Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday evening.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Arch Street around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the two victims inside the home.

Both victims were found with a single gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 419-755-9791.