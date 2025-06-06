2 dead in Northfield Center Township shooting

Two people died Friday morning after a shooting took place on Meadow Brooke Way in Northfield Center Township, according to Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree.

Fatheree said that just before 10:50 a.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a shooting on Meadow Brooke. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman wounded by gunshots in front of a home.

Fatheree said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported to Akron City Hospital, where he later died.

A girl under the age of 18 was found unharmed inside the home, the sheriff's office said.

Police are not releasing the identities of the man or woman until their family is notified.

The shooting is under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff's Detective Bureau along with the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.