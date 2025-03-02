2 different cockfighting operations shutdown in Huron, Lorain Counties

Two different cockfighting operations were shut down this week in Huron and Lorain Counties, according to Huron County Humane Society and Friendship Animal Protection League (FAPL) in Lorain County.

On Thursday, the HCHS Humane Investigations Department executed a search warrant in Wakeman after receiving a tip that the property was linked to another cockfighting operation in the neighborhood.

Cockfighting is an illegal abusive crime where roosters are pitted against each other in a fighting ring to stab each other with weapons attached to their legs.

The property held a rather large cockfighting operation with over one hundred roosters— some hidden in the woods. The HCHS said they removed 265 animals from the property, including chickens, rabbits, sheep and dogs with the help of the FAPL and Whispering Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary.

"There should be no tolerance for people who engage in this cruel bloodsport. Cockfighting is barbaric and there is no place for it in our community,” said HCHS’ Medical Director Amanda Fearing in a statement, “Because of support from our community, we are able to save animals from these inhumane conditions and ensure that these roosters didn’t suffer cruel deaths in a pit.”

HCHS said the case is being investigated and the suspect surrendered the animals. HCHS is seeking homes for a large number of chickens and chicks. You can donate directly to the shelter if you would like to help the animals rescued.

On Friday, the FAPL found another large-scale cockfighting operation in Sheffield Township.

Agents discovered the operation and uncovered numerous fighting pits, cockfighting items such as gaffs (sharp blades), and 131 roosters.

FAPL said agents seized 97 hens, five rabbits, three dogs and four pigeons. It was the second search warrant in Lorain County this week.

On Feb. 25, they rescued 21 game roosters from a property in Grafton.

"Cockfighting is extreme animal cruelty and we have no tolerance for this inhumane crime," said FAPL's Executive Director Gregory Willey in a statement, "Not only does cockfighting harm innocent animals, but it places our community as a whole at risk due to its link to drugs, gambling, violence and communicable disease such as bird flu. We encourage our community to report when they suspect animal crimes like this are occuring."

Both cases are under investigation.

FAPL is also looking for monetary help and animal care donations following the increase in the number of animals in its care. Click here to donate.