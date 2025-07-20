2 dogs fatally shot after attacking woman in Maple Heights

Two dogs that police said attacked a woman in Maple Heights were fatally shot by an officer Sunday afternoon, according to the Maple Heights Police Department.

Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman being attacked by dogs at the 5200 block of Henry Street, police said.

Once Maple Heights Police arrived, they found the woman actively being attacked by the dogs, and one of the officers shot both of the dogs, according to the department.

Maple Heights Police said both dogs died from their injuries.

Police said witnesses on the scene told them the woman was walking the dogs when they turned and attacked her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.

