2 Firelands High School students awarded scholarship in honor of late alumnus killed by drunk driver

News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 10:01 PM, May 12, 2024
In September of 2022, Ryan Walker was on his way back to Bowling Green State University with three friends. That’s when police said a drunk driver crossed the line and hit the car the BGSU students were in head-on, killing Walker.

Shortly after his death, his family started the nonprofit David Ryan Walker Forever Falcon Foundation Scholarship.

Last week, Ryan's family awarded two Firelands High School students $1,020 each for their essay on the prevention of drunk driving, said Belinda Walker, Ryan’s mother.

Ryan's sister and brother presented the scholarship awards to seniors Collin Adkins and Olivia Bonomolo.

“When Ryan was a senior at FHS, this graduating class of 2024 were freshmen. Many remembered Ryan, and it touched our hearts in an unspeakable way,” said Belinda Walker.

