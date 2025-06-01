2 found dead in Lorain County home

The Lorain Police Department is investigating the death of two people who were found in a Lorain County home with gunshot wounds Saturday night, according to Cpt. Jacob Morris.

According to Morris, officers were sent to the 200 block of West 29th Street for a welfare check requested by concerned family members.

Once officers arrived, they were given a key to enter the home. Upon entry, they discovered two people— a 63-year-old and a 30-year-old who were wounded by gunshots.

Morris said initial information gathered suggests that the cause may be a possible murder-suicide, and no outside suspects are being sought at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Lorain Police Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Lorain County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information relating to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Hartman of the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105.