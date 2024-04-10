2 groups of cicadas are emerging this year, but you won't hear them in Northeast Ohio

The eclipse is over, but another rare event is coming soon. For the first time since 1803, two specific groups of cicadas will appear at the same time.

After they emerge and molt, the males will start buzzing to find a mate, and the noise can be louder than a plane.

"Another thing people will want to be ready for is just the noise," said Evan Lampert, a biology professor at the University of North Georgia. "So in entomology, we call this a chorus. It is just hundreds of thousands of males per square acre, literally, in somebody's yard. There's thousands and thousands of them, all singing to attract a mate at the same time."

Ohio will miss out on this phenomenon, but people living in the southeast will hear the cicadas loud and clear.

The cicadas will eventually die off, and it will be another 221 years before the two groups appear together again.