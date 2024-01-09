2 horses reunited with owner after escape from Stark Co. stable; 3rd dies after being struck by car

Two of the three horses that escaped from their stable in Stark County have been returned to their owner.

The other died when it was hit by a car early Monday morning on U.S. 30. The driver wasn't hurt. The two other horses kept running after the crash.

The Massillon Police Department, with the help of a local animal rescue, eventually found the horses. After posting pictures of them on social media, they were returned to their owner.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that these kinds of crashes aren't unheard of.

The prosecutor's office will review the case to determine if any charges will be filed against the owner.