2 in critical condition, 1 in serious condition after car crash in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Two are in critical condition, one is in serious condition and one is stable after a car crash in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood Saturday night.

The crash took place on Pearl Road near Henninger Road.

According to EMS, a 25-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The Cleveland Police Department said a 50-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 40-year-old man was stable. Both were transported to the hospital.

EMS also confirmed there was an entrapment, but did not specify who was entrapped.

News 5 Photojournalist David Colabine was on the scene and captured the frontal damage to both vehicles.

One vehicle's windshield and car doors could be seen removed from the car's foundation.

Pieces of both cars were scattered across the main road.

It is unknown what caused the crash and whether one of the victims in critical condition was entrapped.

There is no further information at this time, but News 5 will update once there is more.