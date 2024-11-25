2 in custody in connection to child abuse incident at a Red Roof Inn in Summit County

Two people are in custody in connection to a child abuse incident that occurred at a Red Roof Inn in Summit County on Friday, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Springfield Township police officers responded to 2939 S. Arlington Rd. for a 911 call about an unresponsive 1-year-old girl at the Red Roof Inn, police said.

Police say upon arrival, officers found the child on the hotel bed, not breathing and unresponsive. They immediately administered CPR, and the child regained a pulse and started breathing.

However, police say the child showed signs of severe trauma, including extensive bruising and was found to be in critical condition.

Officials say personnel from the Springfield Township Fire Department arrived, quickly provided further medical care, and transported the child to a hospital nearby for urgent treatment.

Authorities said the child's 37-year-old father and his 35-year-old girlfriend, both from New York, were taken into custody and charged on multiple counts in connection to the incident.

According to police, both are being held at the Summit County Jail.

The police department is actively investigating the case, and further details will be released as they become available, police said.

This is the same Red Roof Inn that received more than 1300 phone calls in four years. News 5 reporter Bob Jones spoke to a resident in April who was fed up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Simms at 330-734-4103.