Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 injured, 1 killed in Akron shooting early Sunday morning

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 3:52 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 15:52:21-04

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Johnston Street.

According to authorities, when officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man down on the ground who had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. The man's identity hasn't been released.

While officers were on scene with the 32-year-old, two other men, both 30 years old, drove to the hospital in separate cars to be treated for gunshot wounds, authorities said. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicates the three men were standing outside an "after-hours establishment" when a car drove by, and someone inside it opened fire on the men, authorities said.

After the shooting occurred, multiple patrons fled the area. Police later recovered numerous pieces of evidence from the scene.

Akron Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through