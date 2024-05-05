2 injured, 1 killed in Akron shooting early Sunday morning

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Johnston Street.

According to authorities, when officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man down on the ground who had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. The man's identity hasn't been released.

While officers were on scene with the 32-year-old, two other men, both 30 years old, drove to the hospital in separate cars to be treated for gunshot wounds, authorities said. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicates the three men were standing outside an "after-hours establishment" when a car drove by, and someone inside it opened fire on the men, authorities said.

After the shooting occurred, multiple patrons fled the area. Police later recovered numerous pieces of evidence from the scene.

Akron Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.