2 injured after plane crashes while taking off near Kelley's Island

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff at Kelley's Island Municipal Airport late Friday morning.
According to the Sandusky Post of the OSHP, a Cessna 177 Cardinal piloted by a 69-year-old Liberty Township man crashed into the ground just before 11:30 a.m.
The pilot and his 67-year-old passenger, also from Liberty Township, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said. An air ambulance flew them to a hospital in Toledo for treatment.
No one else was injured.
The FAA has been notified of the crash, the OSHP said, and the incident remains under investigation.
