2 major I-480 ramps to close for 4 months

CLEVELAND — Two major ramps along I-480 are closing for four months at the end of April.

On April 28, the Ohio Department of Transportation will be closing the ramp from I-480 east to I-77 north and the ramp from I-480 west to I-77 south. The two ramps will undergo bridge deck replacement and resurfacing.

"Anyone who drives these bridges knows that there's a bunch of potholes on them and multiple repairs," ODOT Public Information Officer Brent Kovacs said. "It has come time for us to repair the driving surface on both of those bridges."

The closures will impact an estimated 16,000 drivers every day.

ODOT recognizes that closing both ramps at one time will put a wrench in many commutes, but this was the quickest and most efficient way to do it. They say you'll want to give yourself extra time if you use this route, but they are also making some more changes to help limit the disruption.

"We're going to be changing some timings on Transportation Boulevard of the traffic signals," Kovacs said. "We'll also open a previously closed ramp on Brook Park Road to go eastbound."

The detour for this closure has people traveling westbound turning around to get back on I-480 at Brookpark Road. Drivers headed eastbound will get off at Transportation Boulevard and get back on I-480 there to head to I-77 south.

ODOT said these ramps should reopen in September.