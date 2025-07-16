2 men indicted for 2011 death of 21-year-old Brandon Cartellone

After about 14 years, two people were arrested and charged with the 2011 killing of a 21-year-old man in Tremont, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.

Dionte Davis, 36, and Dojuan Nettles, 40, were arrested over the past week in connection with the death of Brandon Cartellone, O'Malley said.

On Wednesday, the two were indicted on the following charges:



Four counts of Aggravated Murder

One count of Murder

One count of Aggravated Burglary

One count of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of Felonious Assault

On July 26, 2011, Davis and Nettles went to Cartellone's apartment in the area of Professor Street and West 10th Street in Tremont to buy marijuana, O'Malley said.

When the two entered Cartellone's apartment, O'Malley said they tied Cartellone up with belts and duct tape, and proceeded to assault him, rob him and flee the scene.

Around 1:30 a.m. the next day, O'Malley said Cartellone's girlfriend found him and called the Cleveland Police Department. Once police arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

O'Malley said the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Cartellone died due to strangulation.

The prosecutor said further investigation by the Cleveland Homicide Initiative found that Nettles and Davis were both at the scene on the day of the crime. Further investigation with advanced DNA testing linked Davis and Nettles to the crimes.

According to O'Malley, the two will be arraigned at a later date at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Back in 2021, News 5 spoke to the victim's mother, who said, "This is an event that changes you forever.”

