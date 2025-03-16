2 NASA astronauts, 1 from Northeast Ohio, are 1 step closer to returning home from space

Two NASA astronauts- one a Northeast Ohio native- are one step closer to returning home from space after the Boeing spacecraft that was meant to bring them home was determined unsafe by NASA.

Butch Wilmore and Euclid native Suni Williams have been at the International Space Station since June 2024 after a week mission turned into nine months. NASA deemed it was unsafe to bring the home in the Boeing Starliner.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission successfully lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Friday after a scrubbed mission earlier in the week.

Williams said this ordeal is teaching more people about space.

"I think a lot of people know about our situation, but also [I] am excited that people are paying attention and understanding a little bit more about uh science and space," she said.

The spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS late Saturday night. That crew will stay at the station for roughly six months, relieving the current four-person crew.

NASA said the crew could be home as soon as Wednesday.