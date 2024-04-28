2 people dead in separate South Euclid homicides, police say

The South Euclid Police Department is investigating the death of two people in separate homicides that happened Friday and Saturday.

According to authorities, on Friday, officers responded to the 3800 block of Grosvenor Road for a 47-year-old woman who was unresponsive, having been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that a suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and charges are pending. The names of the victim and the suspect weren't released.

On Saturday, authorities said that officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Argonne Road for a domestic violence call.

When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to a nearby hospital and later died, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Charges weren't announced.

As with the first case, the names of the suspect and victim weren't released.