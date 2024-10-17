2 people shot on Cleveland's west side overnight; Fairview Hospital briefly placed on lockdown

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries and caused Cleveland Clinic Fairview's Emergency Room to go under lockdown temporarily.

Evidence markers littered the parking lot of Powell Village inside of the Riverside Park CMHA Complex.

Our News 5 camera captured upwards of 15 shell casings on the West 174th Street property.

Cleveland Police Dispatch confirms they were called to the area just before 3 a.m. for a shooting and multiple shots fired.

When police got there —the victims were already gone.

Minutes later, a shot-up black Mercedes Benz showed up outside of Cleveland Clinic Fairview's Emergency Department.

The back windshield was shot out.

A bullet hole was visible through the front windshield.

Dispatch confirmed that two people were driven to the hospital in private cars.

Police taped off the scene outside of the hospital—as they processed the car for evidence and closed off the entrance to the Emergency Department.

Cleveland Clinic Fairview's Emergency Department confirmed they were under lockdown just before 5 a.m.

The lockdown was lifted around 5:30 a.m.

No word on the victims' conditions or if there is a suspect in the shooting.

Stay with News 5 for the breaking developments.