2 people traveling in stolen vehicle fatally shot in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left two men dead early Saturday morning on the city's East Side.

According to police, it happened around 2:45 a.m. near East 109th Street and Prince Avenue in the city's Union Miles-Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man at the scene who had been shot; he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the two men were traveling in a stolen vehicle when they were shot, according to police. No potential suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Cleveland police detectives at 216-623-5464.