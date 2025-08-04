2 seriously injured after hit-skip car crash in Richland County

A 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were injured after a hit-skip crash that involved a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in Mansfield, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said a 2016 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing was traveling southwest on US Highway 42, and a white pick-up truck was traveling southbound on SR 302.

The pick-up truck and motorcycle crashed into each other at a roundabout, and the white truck fled the area after the collision, OSHP said.

According to authorities, the 60-year-old of Mansfield was flown to Akron City Hospital by MedFlight with serious injuries. His passenger, a 59-year-old woman of Mansfield, was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield by the Polk/Jackson/Perry Fire Department with serious injuries as well.

The OSHP said the crash is under investigation.