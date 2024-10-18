2 teens arrested for carrying guns near Lorain High School and nearby elementary school

LORAIN, Ohio — Two teenagers were arrested and charged after they were found with guns near two Lorain schools.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Lorain High School staff saw a pair of former students who had been expelled and banned from the property. The district said the boys were walking across the parking lot, and a school safety coordinator noticed that at least one was carrying a weapon.

When the school resource officers were alerted, the teens ran toward nearby Frank Jacinto Elementary School. Police said a staff member there saw them throw a pair of guns over a fence.

The suspects were arrested in a nearby backyard and now face weapons charges and other offenses.

“It surprised me because this neighborhood is really quiet and peaceful. And I know everybody. This is a great community,” said Rebeca Sebastian.

Her third and fifth-grade children both attend Jacinto Elementary near the family’s home. Sebastian said she received an email from the district that the elementary and high schools were locked down Thursday evening because of the incident.

“When I go to pick up my kids, the teacher told me, ‘Oh today we locked down because of this situation.’ And I’m just like, ‘What?’” she recalled.

She said she was grateful the school acted quickly to ensure students were safe.

“They handled it very, very well. It’s a great school,” she said.

Other neighbors said the incident was alarming.

“It scares me because there’s no joke. They’re not joking around like, ‘Oh I brought my dad’s gun to school today’ or anything like that. They’re up there doing something,” said Leah Benoit.

She recently moved into the neighborhood from another part of Lorain and said after the arrests Thursday and a threat that closed a Lorain school in September, her family has changed their routine.

“I think it makes my daughter worried when she brings the grandkids over, that these things are happening so fast and so close together,” she said.

Sebastian believes it was an isolated event and doesn’t reflect upon the neighborhood’s safety.

“We feel safe here,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve heard of something like that after three years of living in this neighborhood.”

Benoit hopes the neighborhood returns to its relative calm.

“We’re hoping it settles down because we want to enjoy life here and feel safe,” she said.

Both teens were taken into custody and brought to the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Home. Police recovered the guns from the scene.

The Lorain Police Department and Lorain City Schools traded praise for their responses during the incident.

“The Lorain Police Department commends the Lorain City Schools staff members for their commitment to the safety and security of all who attend, visit, and work in our schools,” police said in a news release.

"This situation, while serious, has reinforced our confidence in our safety measures and the strength of our school community," said LCS Communications Director Christa Lokiec in a news release. "We are immensely proud of our staff, particularly Carmen Ransom, whose instincts led to the initial identification of the threat. We also extend our gratitude to the Lorain Police Department for their swift and effective response."