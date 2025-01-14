2 teens found shot to death inside KIA Soul, CPD investigating

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after two teens were found shot to death inside a car in the South Broadway neighborhood.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Cleveland police and EMS as they closed the area of Warner Road and Jeffries Avenue.

Cleveland police working a crime scene along Warner near Jeffries. EMS tells us two DOA males on scene. SUV into a pole here with slight damage. No casings that I can see on scene. Radio had it as a shooting. Working to learn more. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hcPf99w6xq — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 14, 2025

They were called to the neighborhood just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. As medics and police moved in, they found a KIA Soul pinned up against a telephone pole.

Inside the vehicle—emergency responders found two boys, ages 16 and 17 years old, shot to death. It's unclear how many times they were shot and where the initial incident occurred.

A News 5 crew on scene reports that no visible shell casings or evidence markers were in the area. No additional victims were transported from the scene.

Ron, a business owner in the area who didn’t want to share his last name, told News 5 that when he arrived at work around 9 a.m., he had no idea what had happened.

“Neither one of us actually saw in the news that anything had happened or heard anything, so we reviewed the camera footage,” said Ron.

Ron said the surveillance video shows the car slowly coming down Warner Road with the right turn signal on just before it crashed into the telephone pole, leaving debris behind.

“Three people jumped out of the car right before the car hit the telephone pole, and there was still people in the car. Then those three people came back, ransacked the car and then left,” said Ron.

Ron gave the video to the police and didn’t want to share it with the media, but he said he hoped police would catch whoever was responsible.

“This area was way worse 15 years ago. I mean, they've cleaned it up pretty well, but i think crime travels. They all have wheels,” said Ron.

Cleveland police have not shared any information regarding arrests or suspects at large. If you have any information, call Cleveland police.

Editor's note: We were initially told that the two individuals were men in their 20s. Authorities later said they were both teens.