2 teens traveling in stolen car shot in Cleveland Tuesday night

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl injured.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. near East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue in the city's Central neighborhood.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates the teens were traveling in a suspected stolen vehicle when gunfire was exchanged between someone in the car they were in and another nearby car while both were at the intersection. The other car fled the scene after the shooting occurred.

The 14-year-old sustained two gunshot wounds to her leg, police said. The 15-year-old was also shot but left the scene before officers arrived and later located on East 66th Street. Both victims were treated at a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5318.