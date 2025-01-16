2-vehicle bus crash with 48 students aboard leaves 3 students with minor injuries in Stark County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved a Lake Local School District bus, with 48 students on it, and an SUV in Stark County Wednesday.

At approximately 3:44 p.m., the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was informed of a crash that happened on Market Avenue —a main road in Lake Township— that involved a stationary school bus in the process of unloading students.

OSHP says the incident transpired as the 2018 IC school bus, driven by a 44-year-old Uniontown resident, came to a stop in the southbound lane to drop students off at their designated places.

While students were getting off the bus, a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 36-year-old from Massilon was also traveling on the same road and failed to maintain an appropriate stopping distance, which resulted in striking the rear of the bus, OSHP said.

OSHP says three students sustained minor injuries, but none of them were transported to a medical facility for further evaluation or treatment. The other 45 students along with the bus driver and SUV driver did not suffer any injuries.

"The event highlights the critical safety protocols designed to protect children in school zones, specifically those related to the proper adherence to stop distances when encountering a stationary school bus with its lights activated," said the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a statement. "This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of driver attentiveness and caution, particularly in residential areas and locations where school buses frequently operate. Further investigations will determine whether any contributing factors, such as distracted driving or vehicle malfunction, played a role in the crash."

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.