2-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound after finding firearm in Euclid home

The Euclid Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy over the weekend.

According to authorities, officers responded to a home in the 800 block of East 236th Street just after 12 a.m. Sunday for a child who had been shot.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers at the scene learned that the child found the weapon inside the home and was able to "fire the gun, tragically striking himself," authorities said.

Euclid Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been charged.