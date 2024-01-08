Watch Now
20-year-old man charged with rape of 2-year-old at in-home daycare in Parma

David Deger, News 5
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jan 08, 2024
A 20-year-old man appeared in Parma Municipal Court Monday after being arrested and charged with rape for an incident at an in-home daycare in Parma involving a 2-year-old, according to a news release from Parma Heights Police.

Parma Heights Police said on Jan. 5, they were notified of an incident at an in-home, licensed daycare on Big Creek Parkway. An investigation between the Parma Heights Police Department and the FBI led to Conner Matthew Walker's arrest.

On Monday, Walker was in Parma Municipal Court for an initial appearance on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, the news release states.

His case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, where more charges are possible, officials said. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

